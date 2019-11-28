Coroner says no foul play suspected after man’s body discovered in Thorold, Ont. home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A coroner has concluded there is no reason to suspect foul play, according to Niagara police, after an autopsy was performed on a man’s body found in a Thorold, Ont. home.

Officers discovered the decomposing body at a home near Manley Crescent and Keefer Road on Sunday evening, after a complaint was called in.

Investigators say the deceased man was inside the residence “for a prolonged period of time.”

Two women from Thorold, Paulette Villamil and Tamara Bernard, both 46, are each facing a charge related to neglecting a dead body.

Bernard appeared via video in a St. Catharines court on Thursday, while Villamil is scheduled to attend a bail hearing Friday, say police.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact Niagara police at 905-688-4111.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener