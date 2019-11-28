Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Coroner says no foul play suspected after man’s body discovered in Thorold, Ont. home: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 5:45 pm
Niagara police arrested two women after finding a dead body in Thorold home.
Niagara police arrested two women after finding a dead body in Thorold home. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

A coroner has concluded there is no reason to suspect foul play, according to Niagara police, after an autopsy was performed on a man’s body found in a Thorold, Ont. home.

Officers discovered the decomposing body at a home near Manley Crescent and Keefer Road on Sunday evening, after a complaint was called in.

Investigators say the deceased man was inside the residence “for a prolonged period of time.”

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured in fatal crash at Canada-U.S. border

Two women from Thorold, Paulette Villamil and Tamara Bernard, both 46, are each facing a charge related to neglecting a dead body.

Bernard appeared via video in a St. Catharines court on Thursday, while Villamil is scheduled to attend a bail hearing Friday, say police.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact Niagara police at 905-688-4111.

Story continues below advertisement
Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener
Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagaraNiagara policeThoroldbody found in thoroldbody found Thoroldbody in thoroldbody on keefer roadbody on manley crescentdead body found Thorolddecomposing body in thoroldKeefer RoadManley Crescent
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.