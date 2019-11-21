1 dead, 1 injured in fatal crash at Canada-U.S. border

Send this page to someone via email

A 73-year-old man from Burlington is dead and another man is in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge near the U.S. border, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a Twitter post, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt shared news of the Highway 405 crash just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Schmidt, the 74-year-old passenger in the vehicle, also from Burlington, was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash tied up lanes at the border for a period of time as travellers heading to the U.S. had to use the commercial vehicle lanes, police say.

Update: #Hwy405 is expected to reopen by 7pm. The two occupants in the vehicle have beed identified. The deceased driver was a 73 year old man from Burlington On.

The passenger, a 74 year old man from Burlington On. remains in hospital with life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/GwGNU729QV — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 20, 2019

