Traffic

1 dead, 1 injured in fatal crash at Canada-U.S. border

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 8:08 am
Updated November 21, 2019 8:11 am
OPP say two men from Burlington were involved in a fatal crash near the US-Canada border on Wednesday.
OPP say two men from Burlington were involved in a fatal crash near the US-Canada border on Wednesday. @OPP_HSD

A 73-year-old man from Burlington is dead and another man is in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge near the U.S. border, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a Twitter post, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt shared news of the Highway 405 crash just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Transfer of U.S.-Canada border agents raises concerns of delayed crossings

According to Schmidt, the 74-year-old passenger in the vehicle, also from Burlington, was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash tied up lanes at the border for a period of time as travellers heading to the U.S. had to use the commercial vehicle lanes, police say.

OPP Niagara Kerry Schmidt Canada-US Border burlington men in crash at u.s. border crash at niagara border crash at us-canada border crash near US border Lewiston-Queenston bridge queenston-lewiston bridge queenston-lewiston bridge crash
