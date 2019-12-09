Teen shot by Winnipeg police during 7-Eleven armed robbery charged

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have laid charges against the teenage suspect they shot during an armed robbery at a West End convenience store last month.

The 16-year-old boy was shot by an officer as police responded to an armed robbery in progress at the 7-Eleven on Ellice Avenue and Arlington Street Nov. 21.

Dramatic cellphone video of the shooting quickly made the rounds on social media.

That video shows an officer standing outside the convenience store draw his weapon as a suspect armed with what appears to be a large knife, exits the store.

Loud shouting can be heard ordering someone to “drop the knife” several times, before an officer shoots towards the suspect several times.

2:19 Shooting at Winnipeg 7-Eleven leaves armed robbery suspect, police officer injured Shooting at Winnipeg 7-Eleven leaves armed robbery suspect, police officer injured

At the time police said the suspect did not comply with the officer’s demand to drop the weapon, and was shot as he advanced towards police.

The suspect was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he was later upgraded to critical but stable condition.

An officer was also injured and taken to hospital in stable condition.

On Sunday police formally charged the teenager with robbery and possession of a weapon.

The suspect, who cannot be named because he is a youth, has been detained in custody.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

1:03 Winnipeg police officer warns public to steer clear of filming incidents with open gun fire Winnipeg police officer warns public to steer clear of filming incidents with open gun fire