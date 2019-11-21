Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police shoot man at West End 7-Eleven: Witness

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 8:07 pm
Updated November 21, 2019 8:34 pm
Police tape up near a 7-11 at Arlington and Ellice Avenue on Nov. 21, 2019.
Police tape up near a 7-11 at Arlington and Ellice Avenue on Nov. 21, 2019. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

Shots were fired at a Winnipeg convenience store Thursday night.

In a dramatic video obtained by Global News, a police officer can be seen standing outside the 7-Eleven on the corner of Ellice Avenue and Arlington Street. A man is seen exiting the store and approaches the police officer, who draws a weapon.

The video, taken by someone in a nearby vehicle, then moves away from the officer, but loud shouting can be heard, ordering someone to “drop the knife” several times.

Nine loud pops can be heard in the video and witnesses tell Global News a police officer shot the man who left the store.

It appears to have happened at about 5:45 p.m.

A witness who lives in an apartment building across the street told Global News he heard sirens and looked out his window.

The witness saw a man trying to escape the store, banging on the windows, and when the man did leave the store, the witness said he believed the man was holding a machete.

From there, the witness said police told the man to drop the weapon, and when he didn’t and started walking towards police, police opened fire.

The shooting comes a day after a violent armed robbery at a Manitoba Liquor Mart in Tyndall Park, prompting the temporary closure of the store. Video posted online showed a female clerk being punched in the head during the robbery. One teen suspect has been arrested in that incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyArmed RobberyWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg crimewitnesses7-Eleven7-117-11 ellice robbed
