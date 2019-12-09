Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police investigating hit-and-run in Bradford

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 12:08 pm
The 67-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries, police say.
The 67-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries, police say. Facebook/South Simcoe Police

South Simcoe police are investigating a hit-and-run in Bradford, Ont. that left a man with critical injuries Saturday night.

At around 9 p.m., police say they were called to the area of Drury and Thomas streets for a report of a person who was hit by a car.

When emergency services arrived, they found a 67-year-old man with critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police say the victim has been northbound on Drury Street in his pickup truck, and stopped at a stop sign on Thomas Street.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, but the victim ended up outside the vehicle, and an unknown person drove away in the truck, hitting the victim, police say.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later at Frederick and Toronto streets, officers say.

The pickup truck is a 2015, black Dodge Ram with the Ontario licence plate AK42726.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

