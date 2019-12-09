Menu

Politics

Ontario spending could fall far short of health, education demands: financial watchdog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 11:11 am
Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman speaks to media on Mon. Dec, 9, 2019.
Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman speaks to media on Mon. Dec, 9, 2019. Queen's Park

TORONTO – Ontario’s financial watchdog says there is a “significant risk” the Progressive Conservative government’s spending plan will fall $5 billion short of what’s needed for health and education.

Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman says in his economic outlook and budget report released today that the need for those services will far exceed what’s in the government’s fiscal plan by 2021-22.

He says the government could balance the budget by that year, instead of its target of 2023-24, if it doesn’t implement tax cuts that were promised during the election but haven’t yet been implemented.

READ MORE: Ontario’s financial watchdog says deficit ‘was never $15 billion’ as Doug Ford previously claimed 

Weltman says the government has introduced many program and policy changes intended to cut costs over the past 18 months, which he estimates will save $6.6 billion.

Even after factoring in those cost-saving measures, Weltman says the demand for public services will be $4.8 billion higher.

He says if the government doesn’t plan to boost spending by $5 billion, it could make additional cuts, look for more efficiencies in the delivery of public services, or underfund current programs.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsOntario governmentOntario Educationpc governmentOntario healthFAOFinancial Accountability OfficerPeter Weltmanontario economic outlook
