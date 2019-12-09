Jason Kenney, Alberta cabinet ministers in Ottawa to meet with federal counterparts

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and eight of his cabinet ministers will be in Ottawa Monday as part of a two-day trip to meet their federal counterparts.

Kenney will speak at the Canadian Club of Ottawa in the afternoon and later host a reception.

The Alberta delegation will also hold a roundtable with Alberta senators and meet with other business and political leaders. Some ministers will also meet with leaders of national industry groups, a news release from the Alberta government said.

Kenney is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to discuss issues ranging from pipelines to equalization.

“We are simply asking for a fair deal for Alberta within Canada,” Kenney said in a statement.

“Albertans have contributed over $600 billion in net transfers to the rest of Canada since 1960, including $200 billion in the last decade — even as our province has suffered its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.”

Kenney has said he will bring up with Trudeau a resolution passed unanimously at the recent meeting of provincial leaders to consider changes to the fiscal stabilization fund.

The fund helps provinces facing year-over-year declines in non-resource revenues, but Alberta says it is being shortchanged due to caps tied to the size of its population.

Kenney says Alberta should receive about $2.4 billion going back to 2014, and that the federal government is open to discussing the proposal.

Kenney will also meet with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

Along with deputy ministers and other senior officials, the ministers on the trip are:

Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration

Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Children’s Services

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

