Canada

Premier Jason Kenney, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2019 2:22 pm
Canada sees biggest monthly job loss since financial crisis; Alberta loses 18,000
WATCH ABOVE: The Canadian economy has posted its biggest monthly job loss since the financial crisis. Weakness continues in Alberta, with 18,000 jobs lost in November. Tom Vernon reports.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will meet Tuesday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa to discuss issues ranging from pipelines to equalization.

Kenney says he and eight of his cabinet ministers will be in the nation’s capital early next week to meet with their counterparts and push for federal co-operation to help grow the economy.

Kenney says he will bring up with Trudeau a resolution passed unanimously at the recent meeting of provincial leaders to consider changes to the fiscal stabilization fund.

The fund helps provinces facing year-over-year declines in non-resource revenues, but Alberta says it is being shortchanged due to caps tied to the size of its population.

Kenney says Alberta should receive about $2.4 billion going back to 2014, and that the federal government has not yet rejected the proposal and is open to discussing it.

The premier says he’ll also press Trudeau for a fixed completion date on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the British Columbia coast.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
