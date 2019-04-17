Alberta election April 17 2019 5:32pm 01:27 Premier-designate Kenney spoke with PM Trudeau Jason Kenney says he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday morning. “We will begin with a path of diplomacy and trying to find common ground.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5178897/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5178897/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?