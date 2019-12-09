Menu

Hong Kong police say more than 6,000 people arrested since start of protests

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 9, 2019 7:39 am
Hong Kong pro-democracy protests enter seventh month
WATCH: Hong Kong pro-democracy protests enter seventh month

Hong Kong police say they have made 6,022 arrests and fired nearly 16,000 tear gas rounds during six months of anti-government protests that have shaken the city.

READ MORE: Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong as protests approach half-year mark

Police say the arrests included 11 people detained in raids over the weekend that netted a pistol and other weapons. Police suspect the weapons were intended for use during a demonstration attended by hundreds of thousands of peaceful marchers on Sunday.

Hong Kong streets filled with hundreds of thousands for largest protest in weeks
Hong Kong streets filled with hundreds of thousands for largest protest in weeks

Police also arrested 12 people on Monday suspected of preparing gasoline bombs.

Police said they have also fired 10,000 rubber baton rounds during the six months of protests and that 493 officers have been injured.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
