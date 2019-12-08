Menu

Crime

Man dead, 2 others injured after Highway 400 shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 9:45 am
Updated December 8, 2019 9:47 am
Police investigating the scene of where the car made its way to after a shooting along Highway 400 in Toronto. .
Police investigating the scene of where the car made its way to after a shooting along Highway 400 in Toronto. . Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say one man has died and two other men are seriously injured after a shooting on the southbound side of Highway 400 between Steeles and Finch avenues on Saturday night.

Police said the call came in just before 7 p.m. and the three victims were found with gunshot wounds just off the highway at Weston Road and Finch Avenue West.

“The victim’s were travelling southbound on the 400, just south of Steeles when another vehicle opened fire on them. The victim was able to make it to this location,” Duty Inspector Stacey Davis told reporters Saturday night.

READ MORE: Daylight shooting in northwest-end Toronto sends man to hospital

When officers arrived, they found one man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries and two other men in their 20s with serious injuries, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man later died in hospital and the two other men are expected to survive, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Davis said investigators found shell casings along the highway.

“We believe that the shooting took place on the highway,” Davis said.

Toronto police investigating the scene along Highway 400 in Toronto.
Toronto police investigating the scene along Highway 400 in Toronto. Andrew Collins / Global News

The highway was closed for the investigation, but has since re-opened.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam video to call police.

‘Gangs don’t recognize postal codes’: Peel Region mayors call for more highway cameras
Story continues below advertisement
Toronto PoliceShootingToronto shootingHighway 400Finch AvenueWeston RoadHighway ShootingHighway 400 shootinghighway shooting Toronto
