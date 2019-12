Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto’s northwest end Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call at 10:20 a.m. about a shooting in the Islington Avenue and Duncanwoods Drive area.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to hospital.

More to come.

SHOOTING:

Islington Ave & Duncanwoods Drive

– reports of a male shot

– officers o/s

– confirmed 1 male victim w/ gunshot wounds

– injuries appear to be serious

– multiple shell casings located

– @TorontoMedics & @Toronto_Fire assisting

– will update#GO2344607

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 5, 2019

