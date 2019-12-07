Menu

B.C. highway crash earlier this week involved pregnant woman, over-the-bank rescue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 7:24 pm
Police in Grand Forks say a pregnant woman was OK following a car crash that saw their vehicle plunge over an embankment and into a creek 20 to 30 feet below.
Police in Grand Forks say a pregnant woman was OK following a car crash that saw their vehicle plunge over an embankment and into a creek 20 to 30 feet below. File / Global News

A B.C. highway crash earlier this week involved a pregnant woman inside a vehicle that plunged over a steep embankment, falling 20 to 30 feet into a creek.

According to police, the woman was OK after the accident, which happened Wednesday, near Christina Lake, along Highway 3.

Grand Forks RCMP said a man and a woman were driving to Trail for a scheduled medical appointment, when their vehicle left the road.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Serious collisions shut down Highway 3 in Grand Forks, B.C., Wednesday

Emergency crews were required to extricate the man from behind the wheel, while the woman was able to get out under her own strength. Police say both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to hospital in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler said he spoke to the woman on Wednesday afternoon, and that she was on good health and spirits.

The fire chief of Christina Lake Fire Rescue, Joe Geary, said the vehicle went over an embankment of 20 to 30 feet. He said road conditions were slippery at the time.

“When we arrived, she was already out and in the creek,” said Geary. “The car was on its roof and her husband was still trapped inside the vehicle.”

Geary said they train for a variety of rescue scenarios, including over-the-bank rescues, adding “this isn’t the first time we’ve had a vehicle in the creek.”

He called the embankment very steep, stating you couldn’t climb up it without a rope. He added five crew members were involved in the rescue.

Peppler noted that the crash was one of two incidents within 500 metres of each other, with the second involving an empty commercial tanker truck crossing into the oncoming lane and colliding with a Jeep.

Story continues below advertisement

Both occupants of the Jeep were also transported to hospital in Grand Forks.

