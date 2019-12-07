19-year-old dies after car crash in Vaudreuil-Dorion: SQ police

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Vaudreuil-Dorion, in Quebec’s Montérégie region Friday evening.

According to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphanie Jauvin, the fatal crash happened around 7 p.m. on Harwood Boulevard under the Highway 30 overpass.

Police say the car collided with the bottom structure of the overpass.

The victim was immediately taken to hospital where he later died.

The victim was a resident of Hudson, Que. who was alone in the vehicle.

No other motorists were implicated in the collision. Police say they can not confirm if the driver was speeding at the time of the incident.

The site of the crash was closed off for investigators but has since reopened.

