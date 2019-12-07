Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Days after hit-and-run sent pedestrian to hospital, Vancouver police seek more info

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 5:35 pm
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers. Simon Little / Global News

Days after a hit-and-run sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries, Vancouver police are asking for more help to identify the driver.

Police say the collision happened near Kaslo and Franklin streets just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Officers found the 51-year-old victim screaming in pain in the middle of the road. The investigation found the suspect vehicle had left the scene without stopping.

READ MORE: Vancouver police officer facing $1,500 fine after hitting pedestrian

The victim remains in hospital as of Saturday, police said, and is being treated for serious head injuries.

“Despite a lengthy and ongoing investigation, investigators have yet to identify the driver and vehicle involved,” police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“VPD are now appealing to the driver, and anybody with information to come forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Woman dragged for blocks by van in DTES now awake and aware of her injuries, family says

Police are asking to speak with anyone with dashcam video who was travelling on Kaslo or Renfrew streets between McGill and Hastings streets, or was on Hastings between Kaslo and Renfrew at the time of the crash.

A description of the suspect vehicle is not available.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

VPD investigate sixth pedestrian death of 2019 on Vancouver roads
VPD investigate sixth pedestrian death of 2019 on Vancouver roads
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverCrashHit and Runvancouver policeVPDPedestrian StruckPedestrian CrashVancouver hit and runVancouver crashhit-and-run pedestrianvancouver pedestrian struck
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.