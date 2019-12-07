Days after hit-and-run sent pedestrian to hospital, Vancouver police seek more info

Send this page to someone via email

Days after a hit-and-run sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries, Vancouver police are asking for more help to identify the driver.

Police say the collision happened near Kaslo and Franklin streets just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Officers found the 51-year-old victim screaming in pain in the middle of the road. The investigation found the suspect vehicle had left the scene without stopping.

The victim remains in hospital as of Saturday, police said, and is being treated for serious head injuries.

“Despite a lengthy and ongoing investigation, investigators have yet to identify the driver and vehicle involved,” police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“VPD are now appealing to the driver, and anybody with information to come forward.”

Police are asking to speak with anyone with dashcam video who was travelling on Kaslo or Renfrew streets between McGill and Hastings streets, or was on Hastings between Kaslo and Renfrew at the time of the crash.

A description of the suspect vehicle is not available.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

