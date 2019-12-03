Vancouver Police officer facing $1,500 fine after hitting pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

Const. Andrew Peters was driving an unmarked police cruiser Jan. 6, 2018, according to documents filed by the Independent Investigations Office. Peters, who was on duty at the time, hit a pedestrian at Knight and East 20th, the documents say.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

The Chief Civilian Director of the IIO was called in and recommended charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Earlier this year, the service approved a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

On Tuesday, Peters was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

Peters is now facing a $1,500 fine, along with being prohibited from driving for 12 months, and has to pay the victim $225.