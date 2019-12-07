Structure fire in Waterville, N.S. forces tenants to evacuate

Send this page to someone via email

More than a half-dozen tenants have been displaced by a fire that damaged a six-unit apartment building in Waterville in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire on Mill Street was reported around 8 p.m. Friday.

“One apartment was totally destroyed and there was damage to a second apartment and then, of course, there’s smoke damage throughout the building,” said Cathy Cooke, deputy chief of the Waterville fire department.

Firefighters were on the scene until midnight.

Cooke said the fire was extinguished quickly and that there were no reports of injury.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other basics for four adults from the two apartments.

Tenants of the other four units were either away at the time or left the scene before Red Cross volunteers arrived, but will be offered similar help if needed, according to the organization.

Cooke said the fire was “accidental in nature,” caused by an auxiliary heating appliance.

