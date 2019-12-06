Menu

Crime

Teen charged with arson for allegedly setting multiple fires outside Dundas homes

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted December 6, 2019 4:07 pm
A variety of things were set ablaze, including recycling bins, piles of leaves and personal outdoor items, officers say. .
A variety of things were set ablaze, including recycling bins, piles of leaves and personal outdoor items, officers say. .

A teenager has been charged with arson for allegedly setting a number of small fires outside residential homes near the Dundas Driving Park.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Hamilton police say there were numerous fires set in the areas of Cayley Court, Parkside Avenue, York Road, Cameron Avenue, McKay Court and East Street North.

A variety of things were set ablaze, including recycling bins, piles of leaves and personal outdoor items, officers say.

About half an hour later, police say they stopped a male that was walking down the middle of Cayley Court and who matched the provided suspect description.

Officers found evidence on him that put him at the scene of the fires and took him into custody, police said.

A 17-year-old Dundas boy is facing three counts of arson and three counts of theft under $5,000.

Police say more charges may be laid as the investigation continues.

