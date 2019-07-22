Hamilton man charged after allegedly setting fire to Gage Park playground

A 33-year-old Hamilton man is facing two charges after allegedly setting fire to part of a playground at Gage Park on Sunday morning.

Hamilton police say witnesses called in after seeing a man begin a fire in a play area east of the Hamilton Children’s Museum.

The resulting blaze caused “a portion” of the playset to melt, police say.

Officer’s arriving at the scene were able to locate a suspect not far from Main Street East and place him under arrest, according to police.

“A search of his property revealed he was in possession of evidence to support his involvement in the arson, ” police said in a release. “An investigation into the male’s identify confirmed he was bound by a probation order, and his arrest signified a violation to that order.”

Joel Babineau of Hamilton has been charged with arson and breach of probation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call police at 905-540-5085 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

