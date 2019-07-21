Basement blaze on east mountain under investigation: Hamilton fire

An investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is checking out a fire on Hamilton’s east mountain Sunday that sent a man to hospital.

Deputy Fire Chief Randy Moss told Global News the man was the victim of a basement fire at 4 East 44th St. not far from Queensdale Avenue East.

Moss says initially it was believed everyone inside the house “self-evacuated” prior to firefighters’ arrival just before 1:00 p.m.; however, the man was later discovered near the fire in the residence after a search and rescue.

“Firefighters immediately commenced treating the person,” said Moss. “The occupant was then transported to hospital by Hamilton paramedics with two firefighters assisting.”

Moss says the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and is sending an investigator due to the serious nature of the man’s injuries.

Police have closed off and taped up the scene until the fire marshall completes the investigation.

No other injuries have been reported.

