Marriot on Upper James evacuated after pool chemicals mixed improperly

Hamilton Fire says hazmat teams were deployed Tuesday afternoon to the Marriott Hotel on Upper James Street near the Lincoln M Alexander Parkway after a hotel employee mixed some pool chemicals incorrectly.

Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News that they got the call just after 4:00 p.m.

“A person from the hotel inadvertently mixed a couple of chemicals together in a pail,” said Cunliffe, “It caused a bit of a reaction and created some off-gas.”

Cunliffe went on to say that the entire hotel was evacuated as a precaution and that crews began procedures to expedite ventilation of the area in question.

Two hotel employees were checked out by paramedics on scene, according to Cunliffe, and there were no serious injuries.

NEW | F19025837 | HAZMAT | Loc: 1224 UPPER JAMES ST HAM @ RAMP UPPER JAMES NB TO LINC EB/CHIPMAN AV /CN: MARRIOTT HOTEL | Units: C73,E11,E2,E8,H2,PC1,R4,S4 | 07/16/19 16:13 — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) July 16, 2019