Hamilton firefighters knock down two blazes on the mountain

A family of six are without a home after a fire on the mountain at Upper Ottawa and Fennell Avenue.

Hamilton Fire says they got the call just after 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning to the house fire.

Flames damaged the home extensively, to an estimated cost of $500,000 according to Chief Dave Cunliffe.

Cunliffe said the cause of the blaze was a barbecue at the rear of the home which then spread to the other sections of the nearby house.

“All of the residents were able to self evacuate before the arrival of fire crews.” said Cunliffe.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the blaze, a cat also lost its life in the incident.

READ MORE: Hamilton police identify victim in suspicious fatal fire on Beach Road

Cunliffe went on to say ashes from a barbecue may have been the cause of another fire also on the mountain.

That blaze happened not long after the Upper Ottawa fire in the area of West 34th Street and Bendamere Avenue.

“The fire did not extend into the home,” said Cunliffe, “No dollar loss was assigned as the fire originated in a pail containing ashes from a barbeque.”

Cunliffe says neither of the blazes is suspicious in nature.

WATCH: New York power company says blackout caused by ‘significant disturbance’