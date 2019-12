Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman are facing charges after allegedly defrauding the Employment and Income Assistance Program (EIA) of more than $100,000.

Brandon Police Service received a complaint about the 49-year-old man and 47-year-old woman on Oct. 22.

They are alleged to have been receiving the benefits between 2011 and 2017.

Both were arrested and released for a court date on Jan. 30, 2020.

