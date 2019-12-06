Taylor Swift releases song ‘Christmas Tree Farm,’ along with some home movies

Send this page to someone via email

Less than four months after gifting her fanbase with a new album, Taylor Swift has treated Swifties to a brand new single, and it’s just in time for the holidays.

Christmas Tree Farm is the name, and it dropped on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old teased the release of the song on Thursday in an Instagram post featuring her three cats.

Swift dropped an accompanying music video long with the song. It includes clips from a variety of home movies recorded by the Swift family throughout the 1990s at Christmastime.

I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now 🎄https://t.co/p9Hk8blYpS pic.twitter.com/rTdGd1wIhK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2019

In the throwback compilation, a young Swift is gifted her very first guitar. She can also be seen playing in the snow and interacting with her parents and younger brother, Austin.

Christmas Tree Farm is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Additionally, an upcoming Netflix documentary, called Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will premiere on Jan. 23, 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film is described as “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Swift has no scheduled tour dates.