Netflix announces Taylor Swift documentary, ‘Miss Americana’

In January 2020, an all-new Taylor Swift documentary will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

In partnership with the Wildest Dreams singer, Netflix announced the debut of Taylor Swift: Miss Americana in a press release on Thursday.

After its festival premiere, the highly anticipated film will be available worldwide through the streaming giant.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is described as “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

The project was initially teased in November by the 29-year-old singer, but no details were unveiled about it until Thursday.

Though an official Netflix release date was not announced, it was revealed that Lana Wilson (After Tiller, The Departure) is serving as the director, with Academy Award-winning producers Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers, as well as Christine O’Malley (Wordplay, I.O.U.S.A.).

Though Netflix has not provided an official release date, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana‘s worldwide premiere will take place on Jan. 23, 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival.

On top of that, Swift teased in an Instagram video posted on Thursday that she would soon be releasing a Christmas song.

“New Xmas song and video (made from home videos) out tonight!” she wrote in the post.