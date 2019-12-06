2 men shot in McKenzie Towne, 1 critically injured

Send this page to someone via email

One man was critically injured in a shooting in the southeast Calgary community of McKenzie Towne on Friday.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens Southeast around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Global News

Paramedics took two men to the Foothills Medical Centre — one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries, EMS said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police told Global News the victims were found in the street: one with a gunshot wound to the chest and the other with a bullet wound to his leg.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Global News

“I woke up to the gunshots,” area resident Kyle Mckinnon said. “It was roughly 2:30 this morning… few gunshots went off. [I] quickly ran to the window … Couldn’t see very much but definitely heard it.”

Mckinnon lives just a few doors down from the shooting and said the violence is “too close to home.”

“It’s time to move to a safer neighbourhood, I guess.” Tweet This

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims are known to police and the shooting is believed to be targeted, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from Doug Vaessen