Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 men shot in McKenzie Towne, 1 critically injured

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 8:44 am
Updated December 6, 2019 9:15 am
McKenzie Towne shooting injures 2 men
Two men were shot in the community of McKenzie Towne on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. As Doug Vaessen reports, one of the men suffered critical injuries.

One man was critically injured in a shooting in the southeast Calgary community of McKenzie Towne on Friday.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens Southeast around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Global News

Paramedics took two men to the Foothills Medical Centre — one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries, EMS said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police told Global News the victims were found in the street: one with a gunshot wound to the chest and the other with a bullet wound to his leg.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Global News
“I woke up to the gunshots,” area resident Kyle Mckinnon said. “It was roughly 2:30 this morning… few gunshots went off. [I] quickly ran to the window … Couldn’t see very much but definitely heard it.”

Mckinnon lives just a few doors down from the shooting and said the violence is “too close to home.”

“It’s time to move to a safer neighbourhood, I guess.”

Tweet This

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims are known to police and the shooting is believed to be targeted, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from Doug Vaessen

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeShootingShots firedCalgary ShootingCalgary McKenzie TowneCalgary shots firedMcKenzie TowneCalgary McKenzie shootingCalgary McKenzie Towne shootingMcKenzie shootingMcKenzie Towne CalgaryMcKenzie Towne shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.