Rick Zamperin: New Texas Rangers ballpark offers unique nod to team’s past

The Texas Rangers are going to be moving into a new ballpark in 2020, and not only will it have all the latest amenities that will make for a top notch fan experience, it includes a pretty cool tip of the cap to the team’s past.

The Rangers have called Globe Life Park (it was originally called The Ballpark in Arlington) home since 1994 and they are getting ready to move into the $1.1-billion Globe Life Field next season.

While the name of the old and new stadiums are very similar, there is one massive difference: the new ballpark has a retractable roof, making those hot, steamy summer days in northern Texas a non-factor for fans who cheer on the Rangers indoors.

On Wednesday, the club shared photos of their new ballpark’s field dimensions and all of the distances that are measured from home plate will honour past Rangers legends as well as some historic moments in the franchise’ history.

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die at @GlobeLifeField. pic.twitter.com/jZP9fP27E0 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 4, 2019

Left field line: 329 feet in honour of longtime third baseman Adrian Beltre, who wore No. 29.

Left field deepens to 334 feet for fireball pitcher Nolan Ryan, who wore No. 34

Left field power alley: 372 feet in recognition of the franchise’s first season in Arlington in 1972

Centre field: 407 feet, for legendary catcher Ivan Rodriguez, who wore No. 7

Right field power alley: 374 feet to honour the 1974 Turnaround Gang that went from 57 wins the previous season to 84 the next

Right field line: 326 feet, a salute to former manager Johnny Oates’ No. 26

The deepest part of the park is 410 feet, recognizing infielder Michael Young’s No. 10

And finally, the distance from home plate to the backstop is 42 feet, a nod to baseball’s colour barrier-breaking Hall of Famer, Jackie Robinson

The idea is a neat one and I wouldn’t be surprised if other teams follow suit.

If, hopefully someday soon, the Toronto Blue Jays build a new stadium — or dramatically overhaul Rogers Centre — there is a distinct set of numbers the team can play around with to honour their best ever players and moments.

Tony Fernandez (1), George Bell (11), Roberto Alomar (12), Carlos Delgado (25), Joe Carter (29), Roy Halladay (32) and Dave Stieb (37) would all be on the list for consideration, as would longtime broadcaster Tom Cheek (4,306 games), the first year of the franchise (1977) and their back-to-back World Series championship seasons (1992 and 1993).

The Rangers’ new ballpark will be filled with historical significance. Come 2020, they will start to write some of their own.