Cash reported stolen after break and enter at Norwood diner: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are investigating an early morning break and enter at a diner in the village of Norwood.

Police say just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to investigate a reported break-in at Becky’s Hometown Café & Diner on Highway 7, about 35 kilometres east of Peterborough.

OPP say between the hours of 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday and 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, a suspect entered the diner through a window and stole $700 in cash. Police say a male suspect then exited through the front door and fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as six feet five inches tall, approximately 220 pounds and wearing a zippered, hooded sweater, sweat pants, running shoes, work gloves and a balaclava covering his face.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

