Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested for business break-and-enters in Peterborough, Lakefield: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 10:48 am
Updated December 5, 2019 10:49 am
Two Peterborough residents face multiple charges in connection to break and enters to businesses in Peterborough and Lakefield.
Two Peterborough residents face multiple charges in connection to break and enters to businesses in Peterborough and Lakefield. Global News Peterborough file

Two Peterborough residents face multiple charges following several break-and-enters at businesses in Peterborough and Lakefield, Ont.

READ MORE: Peterborough police investigating rash of business break-ins in Lakefield

Peterborough police say the two suspects were arrested on Wednesday. No details were provided on what businesses were involved.

Scott Rossiter, 30, is charged with:

  • 7 counts of break and enter
  • 3 counts of mischief
  • 2 counts of theft under $5,000

Kaitleen Jorgensen, 24, is charged with:

  • Break and enter
  • 2 counts of mischief
  • 2 counts of theft under $5,000

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

READ MORE: Charity funds reported stolen from Lakefield pub and bakery/cafe

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Calgary dealership targeted in brazen weekend break and enter
Calgary dealership targeted in brazen weekend break and enter
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PeterboroughBreak And EnterPeterborough Police ServiceLakefieldbusiness break and enterKaitleen JorgensenScott Rossiter
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.