2 arrested for business break-and-enters in Peterborough, Lakefield: police

Two Peterborough residents face multiple charges following several break-and-enters at businesses in Peterborough and Lakefield, Ont.

Peterborough police say the two suspects were arrested on Wednesday. No details were provided on what businesses were involved.

Scott Rossiter, 30, is charged with:

7 counts of break and enter

3 counts of mischief

2 counts of theft under $5,000

Kaitleen Jorgensen, 24, is charged with:

Break and enter

2 counts of mischief

2 counts of theft under $5,000

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

