Crime

Charity funds reported stolen from Lakefield pub and bakery/cafe

By Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 3:01 pm
Updated December 3, 2019 3:09 pm
Police are investigating a series of break-ins to commercial businesses.
Police are investigating a series of break-ins to commercial businesses. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are investigating after a break-in at a popular roadhouse pub and adjoining bakery/ice cream store in the village of Lakefield on Monday.

According to a Facebook posts from both businesses, cash was stolen during a break-in at the Canoe & Paddle pub and adjoining Stuff’d ice cream, bakery and cafe on Bridge Street just north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Peterborough police investigating rash of business break-ins in Lakefield

The Canoe & Paddle says a charity fund from a pub quiz was going to be donated to Lakefield Youth Unlimited, an organization that provides services and programs for youth, and also to Cuddles for Cancer, a charity launched by Lakefield teen Faith Dickinson that makes warming blankets for cancer victims around the world.

The pub stated it was reopening at 11 a.m. Tuesday and the cafe at noon.

“Security upgrades will be happening over the next few days – we thank you for your understanding for any disturbance this may cause during opening hours,” the post reads.

Police stated Tuesday morning they were investigating a series of break-ins to commercial businesses in Lakefield on Friday and Saturday.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to the Peterborough Police Service for further information on the investigation.

More to come.

