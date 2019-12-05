‘Fundamental review’ of Saint John Transit service in the works

Transit service in Saint John is going under the microscope. A request for proposals has gone out for an outside firm to conduct a fundamental review of the transit system in the port city.

A review of the transit system is part of the process to deal with an anticipated ten million dollar budget deficit in 2021. It’s not the first time transit has been studied in the city, but this time the company doing the review will be asked to think broadly and creatively. That doesn’t necessarily mean broad cuts to service.

READ MORE: Saint John council makes 1st comments on 2020 ‘transitional’ budget

“This is not just an exercise in cutting routes,” City Manager John Collin told a special meeting of Common Council on Wednesday. “In fact arguably there may not be a single route cut as this review is undertaken.”

Story continues below advertisement

Collin says all avenues are being looked at including administrative. He also says there have been innovations in bus technologies.

“Do we still need fifty passenger buses on all our routes or can we have some other transportation on those routes?,” he asked.

READ MORE: Cannabis vaping products won’t be sold in Quebec, N.L. in January

The review is part of the city’s drive to be financially sustainable now and into the future. Transit examination is part of the 2020 budget package, which is part of the city’s draft ten year financial plan.

The mayor Don Darling says if passed it will mean significant tax breaks for citizens by 2028. He used a 170 thousand dollar home as an example.

“We’re going to reduce your tax bill by three hundred and sixty five dollars and give it back to you …and if we’re successful in doing that I’d say we’re going to be one of the best run municipalities in the entire country,” Darling said.

It’s hoped the review of the transit system will be able to find up to two million dollars in efficiencies.