Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Lapse in judgement’: Justin Timberlake apologizes after being photographed with other woman

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 12:21 pm
(L-R): Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright.
(L-R): Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright. Getty Images

Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to his wife Jessica Biel after he was photographed holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, the co-star of his upcoming movie.

Timberlake took to Instagram on Wednesday to say he prefers to “stay away from gossip.”

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love,” the 38-year-old singer wrote.

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake grabbed by prankster at Paris Fashion Week

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said that this is not the example he wants to set for his son.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” the former NSYNC singer wrote.

“I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

READ MORE: Anna Faris saved from carbon monoxide poisoning

Timberlake is filming the movie Palmer with Wainwright in New Orleans. He married Biel in 2012 and they have a son, four-year-old Silas.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, Timberlake was photographed drinking with Wainwright. Several pictures and videos were shared of the pair online.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Timberlakejustin timberlake instagramjustin timberlake jessica bielalisha wainwrightalisha wainwright justin timberlakejustin timberlake 2019justin timberlake alisha wainwrightjustin timberlake apologizesjustin timberlake apologyjustin timberlake cheatedjustin timberlake cheatsjustin timberlake co star
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.