‘Lapse in judgement’: Justin Timberlake apologizes after being photographed with other woman

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to his wife Jessica Biel after he was photographed holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, the co-star of his upcoming movie.

Timberlake took to Instagram on Wednesday to say he prefers to “stay away from gossip.”

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love,” the 38-year-old singer wrote.

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake grabbed by prankster at Paris Fashion Week

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said that this is not the example he wants to set for his son.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” the former NSYNC singer wrote.

“I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

READ MORE: Anna Faris saved from carbon monoxide poisoning

Timberlake is filming the movie Palmer with Wainwright in New Orleans. He married Biel in 2012 and they have a son, four-year-old Silas.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, Timberlake was photographed drinking with Wainwright. Several pictures and videos were shared of the pair online.

Have you seen this hip grab as if pulling Alisha closer. Then Alisha’s nervous giggles, looking around and the “Yeah I know” comment of Justin Timberlake? There’s a lot of possible scenarios here. (A thread) pic.twitter.com/mrIIZsku8s — Adventure Spy (@adventurespy101) November 28, 2019

Justin Timberlake was spotted with Alisha Wainwright, with many accusing him of cheating on wife of 7 years, Jessica Biel. However a source has told @people that the outing was innocent: “They’re starring in the movie together, they’re cool & everybody was just hanging out.” pic.twitter.com/5U8LUdnAkp — Pop Alerts Media (@PopAlertMedia) November 24, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Adultery Wives™️ | Married men are just acting a plum fool this week. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Justin Timberlake is seen here holding hands with his ‘Palmer’ co-star Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters, Raising Dion), she also rubbed his thigh. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

📸 Mega Agency pic.twitter.com/E1QiQLbnHX — Reality Wives (@realitywives) November 23, 2019

—With files from the Associated Press