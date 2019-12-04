Anna Faris saved from carbon monoxide poisoning

Anna Faris is expressing her “gratitude” to the North Lake Tahoe fire department after dealing with a carbon monoxide scare over the weekend.
Faris and her family were in Lake Tahoe at a rental house over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday when two people fell ill to what they thought was altitude sickness.
“I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department — we were saved from carbon monoxide,” Faris wrote on Twitter.
“It’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate,” she added.
North Tahoe Fire responded to Faris’ tweet, writing: “So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbonmonoxide #co incident. Never assume you are safe, check your alarms whenever you #Travel!”
According to the North Tahoe Fire District, the carbon monoxide level at Faris’ vacation home housing 13 people was as high as 55 parts per million and the residence didn’t have carbon monoxide alarms.
“It’s not a bad idea to consider bringing your own alarm when you travel, just to be safe,” Schwartz added.
When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, your body replaces the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide.
Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in your bloodstream. It can lead to serious tissue damage or even death, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision and loss of consciousness.
