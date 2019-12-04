Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Anna Faris saved from carbon monoxide poisoning

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 4:03 pm
Anna Faris attends the premiere of Lionsgate and Pantelion Film's 'Overboard' at Regency Village Theatre on April 30, 2018 in Westwood, California.
Anna Faris attends the premiere of Lionsgate and Pantelion Film's 'Overboard' at Regency Village Theatre on April 30, 2018 in Westwood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Anna Faris is expressing her “gratitude” to the North Lake Tahoe fire department after dealing with a carbon monoxide scare over the weekend.

Faris and her family were in Lake Tahoe at a rental house over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday when two people fell ill to what they thought was altitude sickness.

Carbon monoxide safety awareness as furnaces are fired up for the winter
Carbon monoxide safety awareness as furnaces are fired up for the winter

“I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department — we were saved from carbon monoxide,” Faris wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Howard Stern says Simon Cowell is to blame for Gabrielle Union’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ exit

“It’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

North Tahoe Fire responded to Faris’ tweet, writing: “So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbonmonoxide #co incident. Never assume you are safe, check your alarms whenever you #Travel!”

According to the North Tahoe Fire District, the carbon monoxide level at Faris’ vacation home housing 13 people was as high as 55 parts per million and the residence didn’t have carbon monoxide alarms.

“We are so thankful to report that this holiday disaster was averted,” fire chief for North Tahoe Fire Mike Schwartz said in a statement. “Situational awareness is so important. Whether you are at home or travelling, it is important ensure that smoke and CO [carbon monoxide] alarms are in working order anywhere you stay.”

“It’s not a bad idea to consider bringing your own alarm when you travel, just to be safe,” Schwartz added.

READ MORE: Mena Massoud, ‘Aladdin’ star, says he hasn’t had an audition since movie was released

When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, your body replaces the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide.

Story continues below advertisement

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in your bloodstream. It can lead to serious tissue damage or even death, according to the Mayo Clinic.

What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning
What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision and loss of consciousness.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Carbon Monoxidecarbon monoxide poisoningAnna Farisanna faris 2019anna faris carbon monoxideanna faris Carbon monoxide poisoninganna faris fire departmentanna faris saved Carbon monoxide poisoninganna faris thanksgiving 2019anna faris twitter
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.