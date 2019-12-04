Anna Faris saved from carbon monoxide poisoning

Send this page to someone via email

Anna Faris is expressing her “gratitude” to the North Lake Tahoe fire department after dealing with a carbon monoxide scare over the weekend.

Faris and her family were in Lake Tahoe at a rental house over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday when two people fell ill to what they thought was altitude sickness.

3:38 Carbon monoxide safety awareness as furnaces are fired up for the winter Carbon monoxide safety awareness as furnaces are fired up for the winter

“I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department — we were saved from carbon monoxide,” Faris wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Howard Stern says Simon Cowell is to blame for Gabrielle Union’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ exit

“It’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate,” she added.

I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate pic.twitter.com/zqsW77Tda0 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 30, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

North Tahoe Fire responded to Faris’ tweet, writing: “So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbonmonoxide #co incident. Never assume you are safe, check your alarms whenever you #Travel!”

So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbonmonoxide #co incident. Never assume you are safe, check your alarms whenever you #Travel! https://t.co/LzzUKVKQjw — North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) December 3, 2019

According to the North Tahoe Fire District, the carbon monoxide level at Faris’ vacation home housing 13 people was as high as 55 parts per million and the residence didn’t have carbon monoxide alarms.

“We are so thankful to report that this holiday disaster was averted,” fire chief for North Tahoe Fire Mike Schwartz said in a statement. “Situational awareness is so important. Whether you are at home or travelling, it is important ensure that smoke and CO [carbon monoxide] alarms are in working order anywhere you stay.”

“It’s not a bad idea to consider bringing your own alarm when you travel, just to be safe,” Schwartz added.

READ MORE: Mena Massoud, ‘Aladdin’ star, says he hasn’t had an audition since movie was released

When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, your body replaces the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide.

Story continues below advertisement

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in your bloodstream. It can lead to serious tissue damage or even death, according to the Mayo Clinic.

1:32 What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision and loss of consciousness.