Mena Massoud, ‘Aladdin’ star, says he hasn’t had an audition since movie was released

Aladdin star Mena Massoud revealed that he hasn’t gotten a single audition since he starred in Disney’s live-action remake.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, the Canadian actor said it’s “not always dandelions and roses” when you do big blockbuster films.

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” Massoud said. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’

“It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out.”

The 28-year-old actor said “the big truth” is that he hasn’t “really seen a big anything from [Aladdin].”

“Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition?” he said. “Like, I’m not expecting you to be like, here’s Batman. But can I just get in the room?”

Massoud said he’s had to “pull back his expectations” when it comes to his acting career.

“I got the same question about Aladdin and it was like, ‘Oh, you know, Aladdin’s coming out. How do you feel about what that’s going to do to your career?'” he said.

“The big truth is I haven’t really seen a big anything from it. As for whether people are gonna discover me from it or what it’s going to do, I literally have no clue. I can’t tell you I know how things are going to work out anymore.”

Aladdin starred Will Smith as the Genie, Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders and Numan Acar as Hakim.