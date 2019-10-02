Justin Timberlake grabbed by prankster at Paris Fashion Week

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Timberlake was greeted in an unexpected way when he arrived at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

As Timberlake was walking into the venue with his wife Jessica Biel, Ukrainian prankster Vitalii Sediuk tried to tackle him and grabbed onto his right leg.

Sediuk ended up on the ground outside and attempted to cover his face while he was holding onto Timberlake’s ankle.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Timberlake and Biel exchanged looks of confusion as security pulled Sediuk off the singer’s leg.

The Cry Me a River singer appeared unharmed and laughed with Biel as they continued walking in the courtyard of the Louvre.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Seduik posted about the prank on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

He posted a photo of himself latching onto Timberlake’s leg with the caption, “Polishing Justin’s shoes like…”

@vitaliisediuk / Instagram

Seduik wanted to get ahead of the media reports and made a statement about the incident.

“Before media says that my prank was an “attack” (as always), I want to explain what attack means. This summer my friends and me were attacked and injured by an aggressive homophobe at a gay beach in Kyiv.”

Seduik posted photos of bruises and scratches on his story and said that police “did nothing” and Ukrainin TV channels did not cover the attack.

“I hope now something will change to LGBTG (sic) community in my country and all over the world feels safe,” Seduik wrote before posting a video of a verbal altercation.

This is not the first time Seduik has pulled a prank on a celebrity.

In 2016, Sediuk ran at Kim Kardashian and attempted to kiss her famous posterior as she exited her vehicle.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Vitalii Sediuk jumps on Kim Kardashian West as she arrives at ‘L’Avenue’ restaurant on September 28, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

The reality star’s longtime bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, was quick to intervene before any contact was made, tackling Sediuk and pinning him to the ground.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Bodyguard Pascal Duvier immobilizes Vitalii Sediuk after jumping on Kim Kardashian West at ‘L’Avenue’ restaurant on September 28, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Kardashian was seemingly unaware of what was happening until the attacker was apprehended. She later praised Duvier’s rapid reaction on Twitter.

My security @PascalDuvier is a G — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2016

He also made headlines when he grabbed and lifted Gigi Hadid in the air the week before he tried to attack Kardashian.

The incident happened as she was exiting the Max Mara fashion show in Milan. The model was quick to react and elbowed him in the face before he dropped her and ran off.

Gigi Hadid is grabbed from behind at Milan Fashion Week. Pinterest

No stranger to controversy, Sediuk has a long history of inappropriately interacting with celebrities on the red carpet. In 2014, he crawled under America Ferrera‘s dress at the Cannes Film Festival, and he attacked Brad Pitt on the red carpet at the Maleficent premiere in Los Angeles that same year, leading the FBI to ban him from entering the United States.

Vitalii Sediuk blocked by minders as he tries to slip under America Ferrera’s dress at the screening of the “How to train your Dragon 2” at the Cannes Film Festival. May 16, 2014 VALERY HACHE,ALBERTO PIZZOLI,LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Actors Bradley Cooper, Michael Pena (R) and Vitalii Sediuk (bottom) arrive at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

—With files from Marilisa Racco and Chris Jancelewicz