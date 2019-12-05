Massive fire destroys barn at family-run farm in Mount Albert, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Uxbridge Fire Department says a fire that broke out at a farm in Mount Albert, Ont., on Wednesday has caused a “total loss” of a structure.

Chief Phil Alexander told Global News the fire started at around 5 p.m. at Brooks Farm near York Durham Line and Ashworth Road. Crews battled the fire until about 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Alexander said there were no injuries except that multiple chickens and turkeys died in the fire.

According to the Brooks Farm Facebook page, the fire took out a separate, old barn they call the “heritage barn” and did not affect the Farm Market, which is still open for business.

“It’s been an awful night for us at the farm. We’ve lost our heritage barn, part of the playland and there is damage to our surrounding buildings.” the Facebook post read. “We’re just so grateful for the Mount Albert and Uxbridge Fire dept (and a few others) for their help preventing us from losing our family home.”

“No one was injured – we are heartbroken but all safe. The market was not affected so we will still be opening today at 9 a.m.”

The Facebook page also cites that the kids are now sixth-generation farmers on the farm.