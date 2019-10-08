Menu

Canada

At least 2 seriously injured after house explosion near Uxbridge, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 10:02 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say at least two people have been seriously injured after a house explosion in Zephyr, northwest of Uxbridge.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Dafoe Street and Zephyr Road, near Concession 3 Road, just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said two of the people were seriously injured.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told Global News a crew from Toronto was sent to transport a patient to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Police said there was information the explosion might be related to a furnace issue, but investigators weren’t able to definitively confirm the cause as of Tuesday evening.

Durham Regional PoliceUxbridgeorngeZephyrDurham Region House explosionUxbridge house explosionZephyr explosionZephyr house explosion
