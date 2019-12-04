Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

April Irving handed lifetime ban on owning dogs in Alberta

By Demi Knight and Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 7:29 pm
Updated December 4, 2019 7:30 pm
April Irving handed lifetime ban on owning dogs in Alberta
After almost five years, April Irving has been sentenced and is now facing a lifetime ban on owning any dogs in Alberta. Quinn Campbell reports.

It’s been nearly five years since the court process for April Irving began. On Wednesday that process came to an end as Irving was handed down her sentence: a lifetime prohibition on owning any dogs in the province of Alberta.

Judge Derek Redman also issued Irving more than $15,000 in fines. Redman, however, deemed Irving’s time spent in custody will serve as payment for those fines.

READ MORE: Crown seeking lifetime ban on owning dogs for April Irving

Crown prosecutor Tyler Raymond said although the court process was lengthy, the Crown was satisfied with the final outcome.

“Today marks the end of a five-year venture to hold April Irving accountable for what was absolutely one of the worst animal atrocities in this province and this country’s history,” Raymond said.

“The Crown’s significant concern here was to see to it that Ms. Irving would never have the ability to own, or have the care and control for a dog for the remainder of her life in this province.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Case of one of Alberta’s largest animal seizures sees guilty pleas

Irving was facing over a dozen charges in relation to what’s been described as the province’s largest animal seizure in Alberta SPCA history. About 200 dogs were seized from a Milk River property between December 2014 and January 2015.

Many of the animals seized were malnourished, in poor health and in need of medical attention. Dead dogs were also found on the property and in a trailer.

In October 2019, the 59-year-old pleaded guilty to offenses under the Alberta Animal Protection Act. 

Accused animal abuser April Irving released from custody on bail
Accused animal abuser April Irving released from custody on bail

Irving was expected to be present at the Lethbridge courthouse on Wednesday for the judge to hand down his sentencing decision, but she didn’t show up.

Irving’s lawyer, Bjoern Wolkmann, told the court he had spoken to her on the phone and that Irving said she would not be in attendance as she had just undergone a medical procedure.

The judge decided to continue with the sentencing regardless.

READ MORE: Accused Alberta dog hoarder previously charged in Saskatchewan

The lifetime ban handed down to Irving Wednesday is only valid in Alberta, however, Irving is also facing a similar ban in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta JusticeAnimal AbuseAlberta SPCAAlberta courtsApril IrvingLethbridge CourthouseAlberta Animal Protection ActAnimal Cruelty Caseanimal neglect case
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.