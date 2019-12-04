Menu

Canada

Conditional offer made to purchase Regina’s Capital Pointe lot

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 2:21 pm
Updated December 4, 2019 2:45 pm
The refilled Capital Pointe hole, at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Albert Street. .
The refilled Capital Pointe hole, at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Albert Street. . Adrian Raaber/Global News

A tentative offer to purchase the Capital Pointe lot has been accepted by the seller, but the deal still needs to be approved by the Court of Queen’s Bench of Saskatchewan.

The realtor received two offers for the property located at 1971 Albert St. The offer from Royalty Developments Ltd. for $2.2 million, plus the assumption of certain property taxes, was the one accepted.

READ MORE: Capital Pointe owner owes Regina $2.3M for filling hole

According to court documents, the sale is conditional on the City of Regina approving the land to be zoned for a parking lot.

In March, the property was listed for $8.5 million but was lowered to $2 million in August with the requirement for any buyer to assume the property taxes associated with the property.

Despite the court-appointed selling agent lowering the price, no offers were made until Nov. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

The hearing for the approval of the sale is scheduled for Dec. 12 at the Court of Queen’s Bench.

READ MORE: Regina bids farewell to the Capital Pointe hole, work set to begin in June

If the sale is approved, BDMC mortgage will be removed from the title. Additionally, there will be insufficient proceeds from the transaction to make any distribution to any Capital Pointe Investors in respect of their subsequent mortgages

The trustee is responsible for updating investors following next week’s hearing.

The property taxes owed by the borrower to the city of Regina are over $2 million which is the amount the city incurred to backfill the site.

