Work on filling Capital Pointe hole to begin in June

Filling the Capital Pointe hole will soon become a reality as the City of Regina awarded a contract to CBS Contracting Inc. to backfill the construction site at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Albert Street.

Work will start in June and is expected to take until October to complete, with a price tag of $2.9 million.

The city will add the costs to the property tax role of the parcel of land owned by Westgate Properties Ltd.

If the taxes remain unpaid, the city will follow the tax enforcement process to collect.

Construction on the Capital Pointe project stopped in July 2017, leaving an open hole at the site. Under the Uniform Building and Accessibility Standards Act, a city building official issued an order to Westgate to backfill the site. However, Westgate appealed the order to the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board.

Following a public hearing on February 4, 2019, the appeal board rendered the site unsafe and ordered the property owner to backfill the site by March 30, 2019, but Westgate failed to comply.

As a result, the city became authorized on March 31, 2019 to complete the backfill.

The city says backfilling the site will restore it to a safe condition and reinstate access to public infrastructure, such as the roads and sidewalks around the property.

Remediation of the site will include backfilling the excavation, removal of the shoring, facilities and other debris from the site, repairing a storm min on Victoria Avenue and repairs to the roadway wand sidewalks adjacent to the site.