Narwhal the ‘unicorn puppy’ has found a forever home

Narwhal the “unicorn puppy” has finally found his “furrever” home.

The adorable puppy captured hearts worldwide after his rescuers, Mac’s Mission, shared pictures of him showing off a tail that grows out of his forehead.

Naturally, hundreds of adoption requests poured in to the mission from dog lovers eagerly wanting to take Narwhal off their hands.

However, the puppy dubbed the “Little Magical Furry Unicorn” will stay with his valiant rescuers at the Missouri rescue group.

Rochelle Steffen, founder of the mission, decided to reverse her earlier decision to find a new home for the dog.

She said her tiny rescue organization could not properly vet the 300 adoption applicants and she was concerned by “stupid, ugly comments [online] about this sweet little puppy.”

People have shown up at the rescue in Jackson because of the dog, prompting security measures and meetings “by appointment only,” Steffen said. Narwhal is watched at all times by Steffen and trusted volunteers.

“If somebody is going to make money off of him, I would love to see it go toward the rescue, and save thousands more dogs,” she added.

Steffen said the rescue has received “giant” offers to buy him, but has stressed that “he’s not for sale.”

Narwhal’s x-ray shows that his forehead tail has no bone structure, meaning it won’t need to be removed. Mac's Mission

The dog’s cute personality made it difficult to consider giving him to someone else, she said.

“It’s not just a decision from me,” she said.

“The whole rescue cannot fathom him leaving. We all fell in love with him.” Tweet This

The mission first shared photos of Narwhal back in mid November and the internet was quick to fall in love.

The post has since garnered thousands of likes and shares.

Mac’s Mission was founded by Steffen and her best friend when she rescued her pitbull, Mac, nearly eight years ago.

“Our rescue is predominantly (for dogs with) special needs of all kinds,” Steffen explained.

“Our lifesaving efforts are strictly grassroots through social media, so this is majorly epic for so many new folks to find out about our little awesome rescue.”

—With files from Associated Press.

