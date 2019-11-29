Thor the Bulldog just made National Dog Show’s ‘Best in Show’ history

Send this page to someone via email

One pup proved that anything is “pawssible” at the National Dog Show this year.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia program’s roster of Best in Show winners is typically full of classically elegant breeds like English Setters, Pomeranians and Schnauzers.

This year, however, a Bulldog won the coveted award for the first time in the last century. Out of a group of 2,000 dogs from over 193 breeds, two-year-old Thor, owned by handler Eduardo Paris, took home the gold.

“I love this dog,” Paris said in an interview following the show, which took place Nov. 16 and 17. “He’s a very complete dog … He moves like a dream.”

Thor’s competition was stacked. He was up against six other regal dogs: a Havanese, a Siberian Husky, a Golden Retriever, a Pharaoh Hound, an Old English Sheepdog and a Soft-coated Wheaten Terrier.

“He’s a dog that always gives everything for me,” Paris told NBC after the win. “I love this dog and that’s all for me.”

The Havanese took home reserve Best in Show and was crowned top in the Toy Group.

The Golden Retriever won for Sporting Group, while the Siberian Husky was number one in Working Group, the Old English Sheepdog in Herding Group, the Pharaoh Hound in Hound Group and the Soft-coated Wheaten Terrier in Terrier Group.

While this show is one of the most-watched animal broadcasts in the world already, this year was particularly interesting.

Aside from Thor making history, a brand new breed called the Azawakh was introduced during the show, the only breed taller than it is long, bred in Africa as a hunter.

Over 20 million people tune in to the show for each of the 18 years it’s been running.

