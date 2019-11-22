Dog takes car for an accidental spin (in reverse) in Florida cul-de-sac

Send this page to someone via email

A car driving backwards in circles is peculiar enough. Now imagine thinking a dog is at the wheel.

At around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Port St. Lucie, Fla., police received reports of a car circling for nearly an hour in a residential cul-de-sac.

To make matters more interesting, a dog — and only a dog — was inside it.

Police officers showed up in the area to investigate and discovered the car doing backwards doughnuts.

In video footage shared with Global News, the silver vehicle can be seen moving in reverse as an officer slowly approaches it.

According to Senior Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo of the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the owner realized he took a wrong turn and exited his car, leaving his dog behind in the vehicle.

“The dog named Max accidentally hit the shift into reverse, causing the car to circle the cul-de-sac, leaving the owner locked out of the car,” Carrasquillo wrote in a media release shared with Global News.

In attempt to get the car under control, police asked the owner for his extra car fob. The batteries, however, were dead, rendering the fob useless.

In a second attempt, police successfully gained access by entering the code on the key pad located on the driver-side door.

The circling car struck and damaged a mailbox, but otherwise no injuries were reported. The car, meanwhile, sustained minor damage.

Luckily, Max was left unharmed, too.

