Snow squall warning in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 2:32 pm
Environment Canada says local snow squalls are possible late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.
Environment Canada says local snow squalls are possible late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

A snow squall warning is in effect for Southern Ontario, including Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City, Washago and Hillsdale.

Environment Canada says local snow squalls are expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Lake-effect snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected Wednesday afternoon, with local snowfall accumulations of 5 centimetres possible the evening.

READ MORE: On-street winter parking restrictions to go in effect in Barrie

As cold air moves over Georgian Bay late Wednesday afternoon or evening, more intense snow squalls will develop Wednesday night, Environment Canada says.

Snowfall accumulations of up to 15 centimetres are possible by Thursday morning in the heaviest areas, Environment Canada adds. Gusty northwest winds will also lead to local blowing snow with these snow squalls.

The snow squalls will begin to weaken Thursday morning, with additional accumulations of 5 centimetres possible by Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Snow squall watch issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph area

Environment Canada says snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably – changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow, the federal agency adds, and travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

Fit Tips with Chris Tse: How to safely exercise outside in the winter
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
