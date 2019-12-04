Snow squall watch issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

The weather office says as colder air moves over Lake Huron Wednesday afternoon, snow squalls are likely to affect the area and there could be 10 to 15 centimetres of new snow on the ground by Thursday morning.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably [and] changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” Environment Canada said in a post on their website.

Gusty winds will be another factor and lead to blowing snow, they added.

The weather office said driving may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the conditions, and roads and sidewalks may become dangerous due to accumulating snow.

