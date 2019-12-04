Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Snow squall watch issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph area

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 4, 2019 12:37 pm
Parts of southwestern Ontario could see heavy snow squalls on Wednesday night.
Parts of southwestern Ontario could see heavy snow squalls on Wednesday night. Global News/ File

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

The weather office says as colder air moves over Lake Huron Wednesday afternoon, snow squalls are likely to affect the area and there could be 10 to 15 centimetres of new snow on the ground by Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Winter weather forecast — What Canadians can expect from coast to coast

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably [and] changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” Environment Canada said in a post on their website.
2019-20 winter forecast for Canada
2019-20 winter forecast for Canada

Gusty winds will be another factor and lead to blowing snow, they added.

The weather office said driving may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the conditions, and roads and sidewalks may become dangerous due to accumulating snow.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaGuelphGuelph weatherWaterloo weathersnow squallSnow squall watchWellington county weatherGuelph snow squallWaterloo snow squallWellington County snow squall
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.