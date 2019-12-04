Vaudreuil parents call for sidewalks on Beaujolais roundabout over safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

There is concern among Vaudreuil parents who live off Beaujolais Street about the lack of safety for pedestrians who walk near the road’s roundabout.

A number of parents are calling on the city to have sidewalks installed.

The roundabout is the only way in or out of the Floralies du Lac area, situated off the Dumberry service road.

The street is frequently used by pedestrians to access the bus stop on Dumberry Street, but with no sidewalks, they are forced to walk on the road or on the narrow curbside path.

“I’m worried about the people who walk in the area,” parent and resident Steven Szaniszlo said.

Szaniszlo voiced his concern with the city, writing a formal complaint.

He says the street is dark both in the early morning and at night, which creates a potentially dangerous situation as drivers may not see pedestrians.

Szaniszlo says he worries the situation will get worse as winter arrives and snowbanks cover the small available walking space by the roadside.

“When the snowbanks start to build up, there is no place to walk but on the road itself,” he said.

Szaniszlo worries about his son, who will be walking through that area to access the bus stop next year,

“I’m concerned for his safety and others’ as well,” Szaniszlo said.

Several parents have shared their concern online in a private Vaudreuil community Facebook page.

City officials say they are aware of the potentially dangerous situation in the area. They will be looking into possible solutions when the issue brought up at the next committee meeting, which is scheduled for January.

A city spokesperson said there have been no reported incidents on the street.

Szaniszlo’s complaint is the first the city has received concerning road safety in the area.