Quebec secures land for Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital site

The hospital slated for the Vaudreuil-Soulanges area west of Montreal is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Quebec government announced Friday that on Nov. 1, it acquired the land near highways 30 and 40 as the future site for the health-care institution in the Montérégie region.

Health Minister Danielle McCann praised the move in a statement, saying the latest development shows the province is working hard for the hospital to be built by 2026.

“We are committed to providing all Quebecers with health infrastructure that meets their needs, and especially in communities where there is considerable demographic growth,” she said.

The planned location for the Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital has been at the centre of debate for years.

The previous Liberal government and local officials had proposed the area near highways 30 and 40, but the zone was slated for agriculture. In December 2018, the Montreal Metropolitan Community rejected the province’s plan, saying the site does not conform to its land use and development plan.

Guy Pilon, mayor of Vaudreuil-Dorion, argued at the time that it was the best location available for a hospital due to its proximity to public transit services and residents.

After months of discussion, McCann announced in February 2019 that the province was moving forward with the original plan and would not consider another location for the hospital.

The Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital will feature 10 operating rooms, an expanded emergency room and nearly 400 beds. It is expected to serve 155,000 residents.

Construction is slated to begin in February 2022. The hospital is expected to be completed by 2026.

— With files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo