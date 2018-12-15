Future Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital moving to another site

Vaudreuil-Dorion Mayor Guy Pilon is at a loss for words. He’s in disbelief at the news that the future hospital in his district will no longer be built at its planned site.

Two years ago, the previous Liberal provincial government announced the future Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital site at the corner of Highway 30 and 340 — right by Highway 40.

READ MORE: New Vaudreuil hospital will now be double in size, to open in 2026

However, the land is in a zone slated for agriculture. A few months ago, Quebec’s commission on the protection of agricultural land suggested six other locations for the new hospital.

Now, there’s a new decision from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC) that says the site does not conform to its land use and development plan.

READ MORE: Vaudreuil-Dorion mayor worried about heavy traffic around new hospital site

At the end of October, Quebec’s Health Minister Danielle McCann asked the MMC to modify their plan to allow the construction of the hospital — but they voted no.

“I have to say the Liberal party at least had the guts to go forward with that [the project],” said Pilon. “It’s still the best place.

“I’m very surprised — very, very surprised that this government has now backed [out] on this thing.”

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for the health minister says the project will still go forward, with other possible sites already on the table.

READ MORE: Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital should open by 2022

“It’s inconvenient for sure,” said Ile Perrot resident Stephane Rose. “It would have been the best spot for it.”

Even though the future site of the Vaudreuil hospital is now up in the air, the provincial government says it will still open by its previous deadline of 2027.