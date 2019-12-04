Threats allegedly made against Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy is in custody after threats were allegedly made against a Saskatoon high school.

Saskatoon police said it became aware of online posts made early Wednesday morning threatening Holy Cross High School on Mceown Avenue.

Patrol members started an immediate investigation and a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody, police said.

Charges have yet to be laid as the investigation continues, but police believe it was the teen who made the threats.

Police have not said what the nature of the threat was, but believe there is no risk to public safety.

Saskatoon police deputy chief Mitch Yuzdepski said in a tweet that school resource officers will be working with school officials on Wednesday on any VTRA (violence, threat, risk, assessment) protocols.

Story continues below advertisement