Weapons charges laid after man threatens southeastern Manitoba school: police

Emerson RCMP made an arrest after a man posted violent threats on social media aimed toward Shevchenko School in Vita, Man.
RCMP went to the southeastern Manitoba school just before 8 p.m. Friday and put the school in lock down. The school was hosting a basketball game at the time.
Over the following two hours, officers followed several tips and found their suspect with the help of a police dog by 10 p.m. He was armed.
A 19-year-old Stuartburn man is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a firearm or prohibited weapon without authorization and uttering threats. He’s still in police custody.
RCMP have not yet released the man’s name or the specific nature of the threats.
COMMENTS