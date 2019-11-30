Menu

Crime

Weapons charges laid after man threatens southeastern Manitoba school: police

By Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 6:29 pm
A RCMP cruiser. .
A RCMP cruiser. . The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Emerson RCMP made an arrest after a man posted violent threats on social media aimed toward Shevchenko School in Vita, Man.

RCMP went to the southeastern Manitoba school just before 8 p.m. Friday and put the school in lock down. The school was hosting a basketball game at the time.

Over the following two hours, officers followed several tips and found their suspect with the help of a police dog by 10 p.m. He was armed.

READ MORE: Fisher Branch man busted for online threats against Manitoba RCMP

A 19-year-old Stuartburn man is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a firearm or prohibited weapon without authorization and uttering threats. He’s still in police custody.

RCMP have not yet released the man’s name or the specific nature of the threats.

Story continues below advertisement
RCMP have released surveillance video of Texas man wanted for murder last seen in Winnipeg
RCMP have released surveillance video of Texas man wanted for murder last seen in Winnipeg
